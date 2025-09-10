One key improvement Warriors forward can make to improve title aspirations 

With training camp just under a month away, the Golden State Warriors will be led by the dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler as they aim for a championship run.



After a second-round exit last season, questions remain about sustaining the momentum needed for a true title chase.

Jimmy Butler must improve his shooting woes

Butler experienced a tailbone injury in the first round against Houston, which altered his style of play.



The injury affected his physical approach to the game, specifically exposing weaknesses in his mid-range and outside shooting efficiency.



After the injury, Butler shot only 28% from beyond the arc following Game 2 against Houston.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

While he has never been known as a sharpshooter, this limitation has impacted the Warriors’ offensive fluidity—an offense built on ball movement and spacing.

Butler’s hesitance to shoot from deep clogs the lane, forcing the Warriors to rely on younger, unproven players like Brandin Podziemski or Buddy Hield to create their own shots against tough opponents.



The Warriors already have forwards like Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, who command defensive respect through their athleticism rather than their shooting skills. Butler’s lack of shooting consistency limits the potential for versatile lineups.



While it would be impressive to see a defensive trio of Butler, Kuminga, and Green on the floor together, the floor spacing would be severely compromised.

Butler could take the Warriors to another level

Fans and analysts have pointed to Kuminga as a player who needs to improve his shooting from beyond the arc.



However, it’s more reasonable to expect this progression from Butler—a soon-to-be 36-year-old who should evolve into a more consistent shooter to extend his career, rather than relying solely on a physical, downhill style of play.

Butler has previously averaged 4.5 three-pointers attempted per game during a 10-game stretch before being traded from Minnesota to Philadelphia.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

He also shot 36% from three-point range last season before joining the Warriors.



This motivation for excellence is precisely what the Warriors need: a Butler with something to prove.



The Warriors were eliminated in a disappointing fashion last season after an injury to Curry ended their playoff aspirations.



This year, a healthy and revitalized duo is poised to surprise the NBA world and represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.