Warriors mock trade lands ascending scorer in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga

This offseason, the NBA is poised to make history with anticipated bold roster moves across the league. The Golden State Warriors are searching for the final piece in the puzzle to push their roster over the edge as they compete in this closing championship window.

A mock sign-and-trade sending Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors to the Chicago Bulls for Coby White has sparked intense debate.



This potential deal, suggested by Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, could reshape the trajectories of both franchises, balancing immediate needs with long-term potential.

Jonathan Kuminga could thrive in Chicago

At 22, Kuminga is a forward with high upside, whose athleticism and scoring ability make him a captivating prospect.



Selected seventh overall in 2021, Kuminga has career averages of 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 50.7% shooting, showcasing his potential as a two-way player.



However, his inconsistent role in Golden State’s read-and-react system, along with a diminished playoff presence prior to Stephen Curry’s injury, suggests that a change of scenery could unlock his full potential.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

In Chicago, Kuminga would join a youthful core featuring Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, aligning perfectly with the Bulls’ rebuilding timeline.

The Bulls’ fast-paced offense, which ranked third in fast-break points per game, is tailor-made for Kuminga’s explosive athleticism.



His ability to run the floor, finish lobs from Giddey, and create his own shot could make him a primary scoring option, either alongside White (before the trade) or as a replacement.



Chicago’s need for a dynamic wing to move beyond the Zach LaVine era is evident, and Kuminga’s 6-foot-8 frame provides versatility to complement Buzelis and Giddey.



However, his erratic three-point shooting (career 33.7%) remains a concern, although Chicago’s perimeter shooters could help mitigate this flaw.

Is Coby White the Warriors’ missing piece?

For the Warriors, acquiring White directly addresses an offensive deficiency that became apparent during their 2025 playoff exit.



White, 25, is coming off a career year, averaging 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists with shooting percentages of 45.3% from the field and 37.0% from three-point range.



His scoring ability and shot creation would provide a secondary playmaker alongside Curry and Jimmy Butler, easing the offensive burden on Curry, who battled a hamstring injury in the postseason.



White’s skills in handling the ball and creating opportunities in pick-and-roll situations complement Golden State’s motion offense, making him a dynamic addition to their backcourt.

Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

However, White’s $12.8 million expiring contract for the 2025-26 season complicates matters.



The Warriors would need to navigate base-year compensation rules, given that Kuminga’s projected starting salary of around $25 million poses a salary-matching challenge.



This may require additional assets, such as draft picks or role players, to finalize the deal.



While White’s near All-Star level production is appealing, his defensive limitations could put pressure on Golden State’s backcourt alongside Curry, necessitating that Draymond Green anchor the defense even more.



Nevertheless, Golden State has a strong reputation for developing players on both ends of the court, and playing alongside defensive-minded players like Butler and Green could boost White’s confidence and performance on defense.

Evaluating the mock trade’s feasibility

The trade’s feasibility hinges on financial logistics and team priorities.



For Chicago, acquiring Kuminga represents a high-risk, high-reward gamble aimed at building a competitive core for the future.



Losing White, a proven scorer, could be a steep price, especially following his post-All-Star breakout, where he averaged 28.4 points over 18 games.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Bulls might hesitate to make this trade unless they are convinced that Kuminga’s potential outweighs White’s established production.



For Golden State, White’s immediate offensive contribution aligns with their win-now mentality, but parting with Kuminga’s potential could prove to be a regrettable decision if he flourishes elsewhere.

This mock trade is a win-win — with risks

This trade offers mutual benefits but comes with inherent risks.



Chicago would gain a versatile forward to anchor their rebuild, while Golden State could enhance its offense with a proven guard.



However, Kuminga’s unpolished skill set and White’s defensive shortcomings require careful integration. If executed, this deal could redefine both teams’ futures, making it an intriguing subplot in the 2025 offseason.