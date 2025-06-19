Warriors mock trade bolsters front court with defnsive Cavaliers big man

The Golden State Warriors, after suffering a second-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, are actively looking to strengthen their roster.



With Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler leading the team, the front-court vulnerabilities exposed by Minnesota’s physicality have sparked interest in potential blockbuster trades.



One player rumored to be on the Warriors’ radar is Cleveland Cavaliers’ All-Star center Jarrett Allen.



Acquiring Allen could redefine Golden State’s championship aspirations by adding a premier defensive anchor.

Allen is the defensive piece the Warriors need

Allen, a former All-Star, is an elite rim protector and rebounder. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game, while shooting an NBA-best 70.6% from the field.



His defensive capabilities and vertical presence would make him an ideal complementary piece to Draymond Green, who has struggled against larger centers.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Allen’s ability to anchor the paint would enable Green to return to power forward, optimizing his defensive versatility and playmaking.



Offensively, Allen’s skill in rim-running and lob-catching aligns perfectly with Curry’s shooting gravity and Butler’s slashing style, creating a well-rounded front-court dynamic.

Mock trade to land Allen in the Bay Area

One mock trade from the BVM Sportsdesk involves the Warriors sending Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and a top-10 protected 2028 first-round pick and a 2031 pick swap to Cleveland for Allen.



Alternatively, a three-team deal could have Golden State trading Jonathan Kuminga, a rising star, to acquire Allen along with additional draft assets, with the Atlanta Hawks facilitating the trade.



Another option could involve trading Buddy Hield, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and picks to land Allen and forward Dean Wade, addressing both size and perimeter depth.



These trade packages reflect the Warriors’ focus on making an immediate impact.

Pros and cons of a potential Allen trade

Acquiring Allen would alleviate the Warriors’ frontcourt issues.



Last season, the team struggled with rebounding and paint defense, relying heavily on Green’s efforts despite his undersized stature.



Allen’s 9.7 rebounds per game and shot-blocking abilities would strengthen the interior defense, reduce second-chance points, and deter opposing drives.



Together with Green, Allen could elevate the Warriors’ defense to a top-tier level.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Offensively, his efficient screen-setting would enhance Curry’s off-ball movement and Butler’s mid-range game, leading to a well-balanced attack.

However, trading Podziemski, Moody, or Kuminga would deplete the Warriors’ young core, which is a risk given the aging of Curry, Butler, and Green.



Hield’s inconsistent 37% shooting from three-point range makes him a candidate for trade, but losing Jackson-Davis’ hustle could be detrimental.



Cleveland, coming off a stellar 64-18 season, might hesitate to part with Allen, who is a key piece, without a substantial return.



While luxury tax concerns might influence the Cavaliers’ decision, the Warriors must carefully weigh short-term gains against long-term flexibility.

It’s all about winning a championship

Acquiring Jarrett Allen could propel the Warriors back into championship contention.



His defensive skills and offensive fit would effectively address Golden State’s needs, potentially positioning them as favorites in the Western Conference.



If this trade comes to fruition, the combination of Allen’s talent alongside Curry’s brilliance could lead to an exciting title chase.