Warriors make top-10 in preseason power rankings

The Golden State Warriors’ strength for the 2025-26 season is well respected as the preseason rolls in.

Warriors among 10 best teams in league overview

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey ranked Golden State at No. 9 in his preseason rankings of the league’s best teams:

“This team may not be on quite the same level as other Western Conference contenders, like the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets, but they have unrivaled experience and institutional know-how and the greatest shooter of all time,” Bailey writes.

The strength of Golden State’s leaders in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler is likely to carry into the 2025-26 campaign. The team went 23-8 in the 31 games they played following Butler joining their ranks.

Golden State’s role players are also reminiscent of their championship reserve units from years ago. Thus, they have what’s needed to best the competition in the Western Conference, namely the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Warriors could play above ranking with new unit

Being ranked No. 9 does not mean that the Dubs will be the most imposing force to win the Larry O’Brien trophy next spring. Nevertheless, they can play above their appraisal.

Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga are players to watch for Golden State. They are capable of scoring more than 30 points per game offensively. Their reserve unit can lead the league in bench scoring with all hands on deck.

The starting shooting guard slot may be most telling in 2025-26. Perhaps the best man for the role, Moses Moody, can add more championship potency to the team with his offensive promise, coupled with being a good ball hawk.

The Warriors needed size as well as scoring last year. Moody has shown in many scenarios that he can grow into being a quality off guard on a championship team.

The testimony is in his per-36 minutes averages. When allowed 12.4 field goals per game, in line with his average of accuracy for the campaign, Moody can score in the ballpark of 16 points per game. The veteran averaged 7.7 field goal attempts in 2024-25.

With all of their players, including their newfound versatile centers, performing at their best, Golden State winning the championship would not come as a surprise. They will just need to prove that they can be better than their forecast says they will be.