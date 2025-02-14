Warriors head coach praises team for closing games strong of late

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are finding ways to close games with Jimmy Butler in town.

Warriors are fixing major problems in their attack

Butler’s presence on the Warriors has been exactly as expected through four games. Golden State has gone 3-1 with him on board, and head coach Steve Kerr has been impressed. After the game, Kerr said: “We have to learn how to close games. I mean, we have not done that well,” Kerr began before touching on the positives of their stretch.

“So that was an important game for us. We think Jimmy’s presence and skill is going to allow us to finish games much better than we have so far this year. So, tonight was a good example of that, and hopefully a sign of things to come.”

The Warriors protected lead for the win vs. Rockets

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Warriors entered the fourth quarter of their Thursday night matchup against the Rockets up 82-70. Golden State weathered a final onslaught from Houston to win 105-98.

Though Butler (1-6 FG) and superstar Stephen Curry (2-6) finished the fourth quarter a combined 3-12 from the field, the Dubs got a major boost from Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski, who helped them fend off the Rockets.

This is now the third game that Golden State has led heading into the final 12 minutes of play in the Butler era. They’ve been able to get the job done on all three instances, while also keeping things competitive against the Dallas Mavericks in their lone 111-107 loss on Wednesday.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Marquette product’s elevated scoring over former Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has amplified their offensive attack. That, plus how his game complements Curry’s and fits into the Warriors’ off-ball scheme has allowed them to see more success with him around.

Golden State will look to pick up right where they left off when they take on the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 21.