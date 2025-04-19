Warriors have had answer for Rockets’ dynamic backcourt ahead of playoffs

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, one key area of their matchup may prove vital once the action begins.

Warriors have a recipe to stop Rockets guards in the playoffs

The Warriors’ perimeter front has done an exceptional job containing the Rockets’ backcourt. Golden State’s defensive efficacy could be a defining point in the series.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Rockets star shooting guard Jalen Green averaged 12.6 points on a paltry 31.5 percent shooting from the field across five games against the Dubs (h/t Rockets Wire’s Ben DuBose). The 23-year-old averaged 21 PPG in the regular season.

Not only so, but Green also went cold from three-point range when matched up with the Warriors. He nailed a mere 25 percent of his looks from downtown.

As for Houston’s floor general, Fred VanVleet struggled even more against the Dubs. The 31-year-old was held to single-digit scoring (8.8 PPG) on 22.4 percent shooting from the field.

Warriors may have blueprint to game plan for Rockets

Golden State should therefore like their chances of slowing down Houston’s offense. VanVleet and Green are two of the Rockets’ four highest-volume distributors.

Keeping both guards contained will likely allow the Warriors to disrupt their half-court sets while taking away their three-point potency. The Rockets are a high-octane team that play at a lightning fast pace.

Thus, Golden State’s standout perimeter defenders of Gary Payton II and Moses Moody, as well as Stephen Curry will all be tasked with slowing down the Rockets’ main facilitators. Doing so could earn them a trip to the second round.