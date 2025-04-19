Warriors star forward praises team leader as ‘Batman’ ahead of playoffs

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors small forward Jimmy Butler had high remarks for teammate Stephen Curry prior to the start of the 2025 NBA playoffs.



According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Butler had this to say about Curry’s importance to the ball club as well as his playoff pursuits this year (h/t Golden State of Mind’s Ricko Mendoza):

“I think any team has a chance with me on it. But I know every team has a chance with Steph on it. I get to play Robin. That’s my Batman,” Butler said.

Warriors: Butler’s praise of Curry testifies to camaraderie

Butler’s comments were spot on. The 35-year-old has been to the NBA Finals on two occasions as the leader of the Miami Heat. However, his co-star Curry has triumphed with four championships in his career. As much as Butler reaches another level on an annual basis in the postseason, he’s aware of the cache that Curry has as a winner.

Nevertheless, it takes two — at the least — to tango on the highest level. The Warriors were struggling as poorly as they ever had in the last decade prior to Butler’s arrival at the trade deadline.

The Marquette product’s impact on the team is what helped the Warriors clinch a playoff berth as the No. 7 seed out West. Butler will be a perfect complement to the Ohio native as another elite talent that can get 40 points in any given high-stakes game.

No matter, he acknowledged that Curry will be driving the Batmobile as they chase a title this spring. They’ll first be tested against the Houston Rockets in the first round.