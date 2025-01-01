Warriors have avenue to execute blockbuster deal for risky Pelicans star

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could take a risk on New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson this winter. Williamson is nursing yet another injury, this time a hamstring ailment that has limited him to only six games on the season. Having missed 185 of a possible 351 games while a member of the Pelicans, the Duke University product’s time in New Orleans may be coming to an end.

Warriors have luxury to take risk on Zion Williamson

ESPN’s Tim McMahon and Bobby Marks recently reported that the Pelicans may look to move off of Williamson ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, and that while he comes with his share of alarm bells, the Warriors could reap more rewards from acquiring him (h/t SF Gate’s Gabe Fernandez):

“ESPN talked to two team executives at the recent G-League showcase in Orlando and both pointed to Golden State as a logical fit for Williamson,” the ESPN reporters wrote. “The Warriors have $40 million in expiring contracts, up to three first-round picks to trade, young players in Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and the $26.2 million salary of Andrew Wiggins.”

What Williamson could do for Warriors trumps downsides

The 24-year-old’s injury history is surely concerning. However, when he’s on the basketball floor, few players across the league can match his prowess. Williamson is arguably the best interior scorer in the Association. He’s also a proven 25-plus point-per-game scorer who can also pass and rebound at an elite level for his position.

Golden State’s strength on the perimeter would run the risk of taking a hit if he were brought on board to play next to Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis in the frontcourt. However, he’d add more diversification to their offense as a surefire No. 1-caliber scorer who does not rely on the three-ball to score in volume.

The Warriors have just over one month to decide if trading away a slew of their valuable pieces for Williamson would be worth it or not. His contract stipulations would give Golden State an out to cut bait with him should his weight and health not hold up, which makes pursuing the North Carolina native well worth it.