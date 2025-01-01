Warriors have done ‘due diligence’ on trade for Pelicans former All-Star

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ hunt for another All-Star could see a New Orleans Pelicans stud land in their crosshairs.

Warriors have made interest in Brandon Ingram known

According to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, the Warriors have crossed their I’s and dotted their T’s in checking in on Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (h/t Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp):

“Golden State has done its due diligence on several notable players on the trade market, including but not limited to Jimmy Butler—whom Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. played with in Chicago—Brandon Ingram, Cam Johnson, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vu?evi?, Kyle Kuzma, etc,” Scotto wrote.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram is a star scorer who can help struggling Warriors

Ingram has been a name to watch in trade rumors for months on end. The former 2020 NBA All-Star has fallen victim to a vicious injury bug that has torn through New Orleans’ roster this season. On the year, the Duke University product is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 37.4 percent shooting from the three-point line on a career-high 2.4 makes, and 85.5 percent connection from the free-throw line.

The 27-year-old checks all of the boxes as an offensive talent. He can rise up for midrange jumpers with the best of defenders. Ingram has a sound post-game and exemplary court vision to go along with it. The former No. 2 overall pick from 2016 could bring that, along with dominant slashing abilities and range to a Warriors team whose losing ways of late have served as a proverbial cry out for another dynamic playmaker.

Warriors, Pelicans & Ingram would all win from trade

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Per Scotto, the Dubs would likely have to move Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and a large contract like Andrew Wiggins’ average of roughly $28 million for each of the next three years in order to make a deal work. They could also move Gary Payton II, Kyle Anderson, and Kevon Looney, who combine to make $25.91 million this season along with Kuminga to narrow the financial gap in salary and retain Wiggins.

With only one year left under contract, Ingram could help Golden State contend for a title and earn a major payday next summer. A pairing of such sort would be mutually beneficial for all parties involved.