Warriors’ future star had it all along

The Golden State Warriors fanbase made their voices heard all offseason regarding Jonathan Kuminga.



A standoff between Kuminga’s camp and the front office over contract negotiations made the situation bigger than just basketball, but what’s so commendable is how none of that noise affected Kuminga.



Now, four games into the season, it’s clear that the best decision was bringing him back to Golden State.

Kuminga had his way against the Grizzlies

Against the Memphis Grizzlies, Kuminga was incredible—25 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, shooting 7 of 8 from the free throw line.



A complete game from Kuminga, who, since securing a guaranteed role, has bought into that role much better than he did last season, when inconsistency and selfishness marked his minutes.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Fans speculate that this is a new Kuminga that he’s learned over one offseason.



If he developed all the fine details that make for a winning player in one offseason, he may become one of the greatest of all time.



Kuminga has always possessed these skills, but without clear direction, his athleticism and scoring ability allowed him to do what he wanted at will.

The Warriors need Kuminga to win it all

With Kuminga showing his playmaking skills, teams will start to heavily scheme against him, but the depth of the Warriors’ roster means teams can’t stop everyone.



Kuminga has excelled at controlling what’s uncontrollable.



Of his 32 rebounds in four games, 10 have been offensive boards, extending Golden State’s time of possession.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Memphis had no match for the Warriors’ versatility, largely thanks to Kuminga.

Without Kuminga in the lineup, the Warriors are a step lower—gone is the explosive offensive burst in the third quarter and that extra gear needed to compete and win at the highest level.



Prior to the season, trade speculation swirled around whether Kuminga would be dealt by the deadline, but his recent play warrants an extension, not a trade, because few players can match his potential.