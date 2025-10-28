Takeaways from Warriors victory over Memphis Grizzlies 

The second timeline won this battle as the Golden State Warriors went head-to-head against the Memphis Grizzlies.



Jonathan Kuminga has truly arrived with consistency and unbridled confidence.



Brandin Podziemski had his best game since last year’s playoffs, and the Warriors’ versatility proved to be too much for the Grizzlies to handle as Golden State cruised to a 131-118 victory.

Kuminga is here to stay in Golden State

Through a tumultuous summer of rumors and speculation, one thing is for certain: Kuminga didn’t stop working, and it’s shown. Through four games this season, Kuminga is averaging 18 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while shooting 58.1% from the floor and 42.9% from three.



The emphatic dunks are always impressive, but it’s the fine lines that have built success for him this season. Expanding his presence on the boards has seen him snag 32 rebounds in four games, with 10 of those being offensive boards.

His impact in playmaking has also remained impressive, with his IQ on full display as he has a more precise role and consistent minutes.



The urgency is no longer focused on doing all he can to show value in his scoring ability, but rather on impacting the game to make those around him better as well.

Podz may have found his groove

Podziemski had a rough start to the season but finally broke through with an impressive 23 points, going 5/7 from beyond the arc.

Head coach Steve Kerr talked about how great a training camp Podziemski had, and now the approach for him will be staying consistent with his shot-making when left open. Podziemski’s skill set aids the Warriors’ versatility tremendously with his ability to alter the pace of the game on both ends.



When De’Anthony Melton returns to form, having Podziemski as the leader off the bench would raise the Warriors’ ceiling come playoff time.

The Warriors have championship-level versatility

There are mixed opinions regarding the Warriors’ rotation, and what’s most important about these discussions is that it’s a great problem to have.

The Warriors’ depth is truly remarkable. Aside from the performances of Podz and Kuminga, Moses Moody had his best game, adding 20 points off the bench, while Draymond Green continued his impressive start to the season with seven points, four rebounds, and 10 assists.



Jimmy Butler went for 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists, and this is all without even mentioning the one and only Stephen Curry. The Warriors’ offense is dangerous. They’re top five in points, three-point percentage, and assists per game, and are looking like a well-oiled machine in the process.

Light years ahead

This was the first game of a back-to-back for the Warriors, as they face the Clippers Tuesday night.



That makes five games in eight days to start the season for Golden State, and having the young guys to balance such a schedule may prove that Lacob and company are really light years ahead when it comes to the Warriors.