Warriors forward may be next ringless player to win championship

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler is pursuing a new feat that can perfect his resume.

Warriors: Jimmy Butler among best ringless players

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes ranked Butler along with four other players in his list of ringless vanguards most likely to win a championship next:

”Jimmy Butler could be in line for his best crack at a championship since he heroically carried the 2022-23 Miami Heat to the Finals,” Hughes wrote.

“Still, Butler’s postseason resumé is as impressive as it gets. And now he’s playing alongside the best teammate of his career in [Stephen] Curry. Rule out Playoff Jimmy at your own risk.”

Butler led Miami to the Finals in 2023, as well as in 2020 before that. Nevertheless, once he paired with Curry, the former Most Improved Player of the Year helped Golden State finish the season with a 76 percent winning percentage in his appearances.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Butler can lead Golden State to the Finals in 2026

Butler also willed Golden State to the Western Conference Semifinals in the 2025 playoffs. With fully healthy support, Butler, coupled with Curry, can make a greater championship pursuit in 2026.

The former first-round pick has as good a path to do so as the other players in the ranking, including Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers), as well as Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves).

Those two are in the same conference as the Warriors. Having battled to qualify for, as well as advance in the playoffs with those teams, Butler can be the man on top at the end of the new campaign.