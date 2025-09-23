Warriors forecasted to win more than preseason pick

The Golden State Warriors may have been shortchanged in a new offseason forecast.

Warriors given 45.5 wins for 2025-26 season

The Athletic’s John Hollinger predicted that the Warriors will win 45.5 games in 2025-26. This is in line with the 48 wins they won in 2024-25.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Golden State has a core that can achieve more as is. Jimmy Butler helped them go 23-7 in 30 of their final 31 games to close the season.

Seeing that Butler was brought in at the deadline, a full season in Golden State can translate to more wins for the team. That will also be compounded with the veterans that the team signs this Autumn.

Will the forecast be enough for the Warriors to make the playoffs?

The 48 wins that the Warriors won a year before were good for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. Five other teams besides Golden State earned 48-50 wins.

Thus, Butler leading the way along with Stephen Curry in the new campaign, may see Golden State win 50 games. That may not be their ceiling, though.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The same way that the Curry-led team can win big in 2025-26 is how a bevy of teams will be stronger with refreshed lineups. The best players leading the Dallas Mavericks (Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Dereck Lively II), as well as the New Orleans Pelicans (Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray), will be injury-free.

Thus, they, in addition to the San Antonio Spurs, will be in the picture. No matter, Golden State is in for what can be a major playoff-bound season.