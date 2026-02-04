The Golden State Warriors’ 113–94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers without Stephen Curry wasn’t just a reminder of how valuable their superstar is—it was an indictment of where the team currently stands.



In one of their most lifeless performances of the season, no Warrior scored more than 13 points, a staggering statistic that underscored a complete lack of offensive identity, urgency, and cohesion.

At least the future looks bright somewhere

Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Philadelphia controlled the game from the opening tip, led by rookie VJ Edgecombe, who delivered a statement performance with 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.



Edgecombe exposed a Warriors defense that looked slow and disengaged as the Sixers dominated virtually every phase — energy, rebounding, shot creation, and physicality.



They really imposed their will on a Golden State team that struggled to generate anything resembling momentum.

Tough conversations will be had if no trade is made in Golden State

Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Postgame, Steve Kerr didn’t sugarcoat it.



“I was disappointed with the overall effort. That was not a game we can repeat,” Kerr said, later acknowledging that trade deadline chatter “maybe” contributed to the poor showing, adding there was not a “good vibe” around the team.



That admission speaks volumes.



Kerr also said he talked to the front office to be updated on trade options, stating, “They take my input, but I’m not on the trade machine at home making suggestions.”



It seems evident that the Warriors are all in on making a trade before tomorrow’s deadline, and things are uneasy in Golden State.

The Warriors, as currently constructed, look like a team caught between two eras.



With the noise so loud regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo, many have lost sight of the fact that if the Warriors don’t get him, there’s a chance they still make a blockbuster trade that sends Jonathan Kuminga out of Golden State.

Green maybe parting ways with the Warriors

Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images

The noise is most evident in Draymond Green.



For the first time in his Warriors tenure, trade rumblings feel real—and loud.



Green admitted he would not be “upset” if he were traded “if that’s what’s best for this organization.”



Whether that was honesty or resignation, it marked a symbolic moment. A longtime franchise player may know that his time is up with the Warriors.



Overall, without Curry to stabilize them, the Warriors looked directionless. This loss wasn’t just about missing shots—it was about missing clarity. And time is rapidly running out to find it.