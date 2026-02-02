The NBA trade deadline is now three days away, and the Golden State Warriors have the entire league on the edge of its seats.



The landscape has shifted drastically since the Milwaukee Bucks announced they are listening to offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and league buzz has increasingly connected Golden State to the two-time MVP.



According to multiple reports, the Warriors have been the most aggressive team in discussions, with Warriors-Bucks talks described as ongoing and substantive rather than exploratory.

The writing is on the wall for Giannis to the Warriors

The Bucks have not declined Golden State’s proposed framework, and the Warriors have a treasure chest of draft assets and young players to offer Milwaukee in any deal, making them arguably the best scenario the Bucks front office can covet.

Betting markets have taken notice as well, with Polymarket listing the Warriors as the favorites to land Antetokounmpo should he not remain in Milwaukee past the deadline – a slight indicator of perceived league momentum, even if not definite proof.



Players have spoken about this as well, with Suns forward Dillon Brooks stating he believes Giannis will end up in Golden State.

Draymond may be on his way out of Golden State

On the topic of Brooks, one of the most fascinating wrinkles, as reported by Brett Siegel, involves Draymond Green being included in a trade only to return to Golden State next season by declining his player option in the summer.

Green was nearly traded in 2023 to Memphis for Brooks but wasn’t as open to it at that time as he is now, as a rival executive suggested Green could be open to such a maneuver, prioritizing championship contention over contractual optics.



Green has been with the Warriors for 14 years, but even he understands this is all a business and that it’s best for business to maximize the last few guaranteed contending years by all means.

A duo of Curry and Giannis would be unstoppable

This pursuit of Antetokounmpo aligns with the organization’s DNA: swing big while Stephen Curry remains elite.



The last time Curry played with a player of such magnitude, it resulted in three straight NBA Finals appearances. Pairing Giannis with Curry and Jimmy Butler would instantly create the league’s most devastating blend of shooting, rim pressure, and defensive versatility.

Antetokounmpo’s downhill dominance would thrive in Steve Kerr’s motion offense while Curry’s gravity could unlock the most dominant version of Giannis the league has ever seen.



If this trade materializes, it would be another jaw-dropping moment in NBA history, on par with Luka Doncic getting traded to the Lakers.



Antetokounmpo admires Curry, and this duo has all the potential to run the league until Curry hangs it up.