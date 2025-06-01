Warriors could trade for two-way guard with championship experience this offseason

As the NBA offseason heats up following the 2024-25 season, trade rumors are intensifying, with Boston Celtics guard Derrick White emerging as a prime target for the Golden State Warriors.



Reports from various sources, including The Ringer, NBC Sports, and Yahoo Sports, have linked White to the Warriors, emphasizing his fit as a high-IQ, two-way guard who could complement Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.



With Boston facing financial constraints and the Warriors aiming to maximize Curry’s championship window, this potential blockbuster trade has generated significant discussion.

Derrick White could be the perfect addition for Golden State

White, who will turn 31 soon, has established himself as one of the NBA’s premier two-way players.



Known for his elite perimeter defense, unselfish playmaking, and reliable three-point shooting, White just completed a career-best 2024-25 season.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

He averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range.



White set the Celtics’ single-season three-point record with 246 made threes in the 2024-25 season, showcasing his versatility, basketball IQ, and ability to excel under pressure, all of which make him an attractive target for the Warriors.

The Celtics are reluctant, but changes are due

The Celtics, however, find themselves in a precarious financial situation.



As a second-apron luxury tax team, they face restrictions under the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, limiting their ability to aggregate salaries in trades and pressuring them to reduce expenses.



The loss of Jayson Tatum to a season-ending Achilles injury, coupled with a disappointing second-round playoff exit to the New York Knicks in 2025, has fueled speculation of a potential roster overhaul or “fire sale.”

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While Boston reportedly prefers to keep White over other veterans like Jrue Holiday, his four-year, $118 million contract (including a player option in the final year) makes him a valuable trade asset.

The Warriors are preparing for one final championship push

The Warriors are coming off a second-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2025, despite acquiring Jimmy Butler midseason.



With Curry still performing at an elite level and the team’s core aging, Golden State is eager to enhance its roster for one final championship push.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

White’s defensive capabilities and ability to play alongside Curry make him a “dream target.” His elite perimeter defense would complement Draymond Green and Butler, potentially forming one of the league’s top defensive units.



Furthermore, his ability to guard multiple positions would allow Curry to conserve energy on the offensive end. At 31, White also brings veteran poise and championship experience from Boston’s 2024 title run.



Analysts like Kevin O’Connor have praised his “shooting, IQ, and defense” as a perfect fit for Coach Kerr’s system.

Boston roster overhaul soon

White’s potential move to the Golden State Warriors is one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2025 NBA offseason.



His elite two-way play, championship pedigree, and compatibility with Curry make him a compelling target for a Warriors team desperate to reclaim its contender status.



However, Boston’s financial pressures and Tatum’s injury create uncertainty, and the Warriors’ trade package may fall short of the Celtics’ expectations.



While the rumors are credible, the likelihood of the deal happening remains low unless Boston fully embraces a roster overhaul.



As the offseason unfolds, fans will be closely watching to see if White dons the Warriors’ blue and gold or remains a key figure in Boston.