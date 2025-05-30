Warriors weigh sign-and-trade option as Jonathan Kuminga’s future hangs in balance

Jonathan Kuminga is a pivotal figure in the Golden State Warriors’ future plans.

The 22-year-old forward and the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is entering restricted free agency in the 2025 offseason. His status with the team has been a topic of intense speculation due to inconsistent playing time, fluctuating roles, and stalled contract extension discussions.



As the Warriors aim for championship contention with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the recently acquired Jimmy Butler, while managing financial constraints under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA), a sign-and-trade involving Kuminga seems increasingly likely.

Jonathan Kuminga’s tumultuous tenure in the Bay

Kuminga’s time with the Warriors has been characterized by flashes of brilliance alongside struggles with consistency and finding a stable role in Steve Kerr’s system.



Although he was selected for his elite athleticism and potential as a two-way forward, he has yet to fully establish himself as a core player next to Curry, Green, and Butler.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

His role diminished significantly during the 2025 playoffs, where he recorded multiple DNP-CDs (Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision) in the first-round series against the Houston Rockets.



He only returned to the rotation after Curry’s hamstring injury in the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.



In those final four games, he averaged an impressive 24.3 points on 55.4% shooting, including 38.9% from three-point range, demonstrating his potential as a dynamic scorer and defender.



However, his inclination to prioritize his own shot over the Warriors’ motion offense has frustrated the coaching staff, as seen in an incident against the Portland Trail Blazers, where Kerr was reportedly “incensed” by Kuminga’s decision to ignore Curry and create his own offense.

Is Kuminga worth the max extension?

As a restricted free agent, the Warriors possess the ability to match any offer sheet Kuminga signs, but financial limitations, including the CBA’s base-year compensation rule and the first-apron cap, complicate sign-and-trade scenarios

The Warriors’ front office, led by GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and owner Joe Lacob, who is a vocal supporter of Kuminga, must evaluate whether to retain him as a long-term asset or leverage his value to address immediate roster needs.

It is unlikely they would let Kuminga leave without compensation in free agency, as Lacob is reportedly unwilling to lose him for nothing.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Kuminga’s ball-dominant tendencies clash with the Warriors’ pass-heavy, motion-based offense, particularly following Butler’s addition, which has further reduced his role.



Kerr’s hesitance to use Kuminga in crucial moments, as indicated by his playoff benchings, suggests a philosophical mismatch.



A sign-and-trade could send Kuminga to a team where he could take on a larger offensive role.



While he is the Warriors’ most valuable young player, his trade value could provide immediate help to optimize the current core’s championship window.

Why the Warriors may retain Kuminga

Despite ongoing trade speculation, a reunion with the Warriors remains a possibility.



Anthony Slater has pointed out that financial restrictions and the base-year rule complicate sign-and-trade arrangements, suggesting that re-signing Kuminga may be the “most obvious and prudent path.”

Lacob’s support and Kuminga’s performance in the late playoffs (24.3 PPG against Minnesota) strengthen the argument for keeping him, especially as a bridge to the post-Curry era.



However, this would require Kerr to effectively integrate Kuminga into the system, potentially as a sixth man or small-ball four, and for Kuminga to accept a role that may not prioritize his scoring.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

A sign-and-trade appears more likely than Kuminga leaving without signing or receiving a significant offer sheet that the Warriors might decline to match.



The front office is reportedly exploring all options, with a decision anticipated by July 2025.



The best outcome for Golden State would involve a trade addressing their need for a center (e.g., Nikola Vu?evi?, Jonas Valan?i?nas) or a reliable shooter (e.g., Corey Kispert, Cam Johnson) while securing draft capital to maintain future flexibility.



For Kuminga, joining a rebuilding team like the Wizards or Bulls, where he can take on a more significant role, would facilitate his development.

May the next move be the best move for Kuminga and the Warriors

Kuminga’s future with the Warriors hinges on balancing his potential with the team’s championship aspirations and financial realities.



Though a reunion is possible, a sign-and-trade to a team such as the Wizards, Bulls, or Nets would allow the Warriors to optimize their roster around Curry, Butler, and Green while offering Kuminga a fresh start.



As the offseason progresses, Kuminga’s market will become clearer, but his departure seems increasingly probable given the Warriors’ win-now priorities and his inconsistent fit within their system.