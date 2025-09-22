Warriors could reunite with veteran sharpshooter in free agency

The Golden State Warriors could sign Damion Lee again in free agency this autumn.

Warriors: Damion Lee in Golden State makes sense

Lee is an unrestricted free agent still in play for teams to sign in the open market. Lee formerly spent four seasons with Golden State from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

The 32-year-old averages 7.8 points per game for his tenure in the league. Lee connected on 1.5 three-pointers per matchup on about 45 percent shooting from trey in 2022-23.

The Warriors need more guards as well as forwards to man those slots in their reserve unit. Lee can step into his former role in Golden State, offering them shooting, as well as good play in the passing lanes.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lee could earn second-unit role in Golden State

Among the players that Lee would have to compete with for a position in the lineup would be Buddy Hield as well as Brandin Podziemski. Gui Santos will also vie for time at forward.

Thus, Lee won’t be burdened with a bevy of teammates to best for time in the lineup. Having made $2.8 million in 2024-25, Lee is a wise free agent for Golden State to sign to fill their roster, as they still have one of the shortest rotations in the league.

The Warriors have one week until Training Camp begins on Sept. 29. Lee is a great player for Golden State to add, especially if they lose out on one of the veterans they have waiting to sign their own deals.