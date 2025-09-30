Warriors could recreate prior success with latest guard signing

The Golden State Warriors are bringing back a combo guard in free agency this autumn.

De’Anthony Melton commits to the Warriors

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported that De’Anthony Melton agreed to re-sign with Golden State.

The news of Melton rejoining the team comes on the heels of the Warriors adding Al Horford to a multi-year deal on Sunday.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The seven-year veteran assisted Golden State in posting a 9-2 record to begin the 2024-25 season. They went 4-2 in the games Melton played in before he sustained a sprained left ACL.

As a byproduct of that, the former No. 46 overall pick’s pairing with Stephen Curry was much praised. The Warriors will hope to recreate that in 2025-26.

What Melton will bring to the Warriors in the new campaign

Melton will be a good playmaker for Golden State to deploy in 2025-26. Averaging 2.8 assists per game for his tenure, the USC product will be a complementary ball-handler in their offense.

More so, Melton’s three-point shooting will add to their perimeter force. Nevertheless, Melton will compete with Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski to reclaim his starting spot after making his deal with the Warriors official.