Warriors could have new weapon in crunch time

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga came up big in the clutch for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night and could be rewarded greatly for it. Kuminga scored 14 points in the fourth quarter of a neck-and-neck battle with the Houston Rockets that went down to the wire.

The 22-year-old’s seven points in the final five minutes of action helped Golden State cling onto a narrow lead, and he iced the game with a layup that put them up by five points with 16.2 seconds left to play, on their way to a 99-93 victory.

Warriors could lean on Jonathan Kuminga to close games

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, after the game, Kuminga’s teammate Kevon Looney had this to say about how the franchise views the special young talent and what that could mean for his role moving forward:

“That’s gonna be part of our evolution as a team — him and Wiggs stepping up to be able to score for us in the fourth quarter. Not just depending on Steph all the time.”

The Warriors have less punch in pivotal moments with Klay Thompson no longer in town. Former 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins is expected to be Stephen Curry’s right-hand man late in games, especially once defenses start tightening up post-All-Star break and into the playoffs, should Golden State advance.

Kuminga had the total package late vs. the Rockets

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

However, Kuminga being a steady option could pay huge dividends for the Dubs. Against Houston, he showed the ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim, hit mid-range jumpers, and make the right reads without disrupting the offensive flow. That will be paramount for the Warriors, particularly in situations where opposing teams trap Curry from well beyond the arc. Kuminga could be a great danger upon catching the ball in the middle of the court with a head of steam to the rim.

The G League Ignite product will have opportunities to continue growing his offensive game however Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sees fit. As Looney unearthed, that could be when the money is on the line more often going forward.