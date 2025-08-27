Warriors could entrench end of bench with volume scorer

How can the Golden State Warriors get better next season? The open market may have a player who can answer that question for them.

Warriors may have room for Danilo Gallinari

The Warriors could create new momentum in 2025-26 with veteran sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari on board. Gallinari is open to making a return to the NBA, which Golden State could satisfy.

Having last played in the Association in 2023-24, the 6-10 combo forward’s shooting touch would blend in with the dynastic franchise. Gallinari connects on just over 38 percent of his triples for his career.

Warriors could include Gallinari in their ranks

Golden State has high hopes for Moses Moody as well as Gui Santos — two promising young forwards. The former has considerable scoring upside as well as proven chops on defense. The latter brings infectious energy to the court as a slasher, coupled with an ability to spot-up from three.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, a veteran such as Gallinari could be a significant stash on their bench, particularly if Warriors starters Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green miss time at any juncture of the next campaign.

The veteran’s minimum may be all it takes to bring the shot-creating talent back to the league. Such a flier would likely be worth it, no matter the capacity he’s used in, given his talent to score off the bounce, the catch, and then some.







