Warriors could deal young forward next season following new deal

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga can be traded midseason

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley stated how Kuminga’s mindset about the team could position them to deal him before the deadline:

“In other words, Golden State will spend at least the next three-plus months with a player who seemingly doesn’t want to be there and doesn’t appear to be wanted there. This will be a distraction, even if all parties involved do their best to prevent that,” Buckley said.

Kuminga signed the $48.5 million deal that Golden State offered, until the 2026-27 season. Nevertheless, the reported climate says that the four-year veteran is unhappy with the Warriors, making way for a deal to be stamped.

Kuminga can leave Warriors as big winner from deal

Kuminga turned down the $7.9 million qualifying offer that allowed him the flexibility to see unrestricted free agency next summer. The two-year deal allowed him to make a large sum of money while nullifying the third year, as was the case with the final $75.2 million offer that was presented to him.

Should Kuminga get traded by the Warriors, he can see a massive amount of the $22.5 million salary that he’ll make with Golden State before earning more with the new team that inherits his services.