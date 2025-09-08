Warriors could bring in veteran sharpshooter in free agency

The Golden State Warriors could secure several major victories by signing a quality distance shooter in free agency.

Warriors can pair Stephen Curry with his brother, Seth

Seth Curry is an unrestricted free agent this summer. Curry, 35, has the offensive range to fit into Golden State’s offense.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Warriors would be able to bring in Curry to pair with his older brother, Stephen Curry. The familial duo would add more anticipation for games, which would be a major plus for the organization.

On the court, Golden State would add a nifty ball-handler to its backcourt. They could use another shot-creator who can make plays for others off the bench.

Warriors: Seth Curry has productivity left in the tank

The younger Curry was incredibly efficient last season. The Duke University product shot 47.8 percent from the field in conjunction with a 45.6 percent connect rate from the three-point line.

More so, the younger Curry showed the ability to keep defenders on their toes, while scoring off of screens as well as swiftly getting to his spots. Thus, on a team-friendly deal, he would be a great addition for Golden State ahead of next season.