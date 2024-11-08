Warriors could be without three key stars seeking statement game vs. undefeated Cavs

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors (7-1) could be without their defensive anchor and two key role players for their Friday night matchup against the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers (9-0).

Warriors’ Draymond Green headlines injury report ahead of matchup vs. Cavaliers

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area revealed on Thursday that Warriors star Draymond Green (right knee), guard/forward Brandin Podziemski (illness), and backup point guard De’Anthony Melton (lower back) are all questionable to play against the Cavaliers.

As usual, Green has been vital toward the Warriors’ early season success. The Michigan State product is putting up 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and an impressive 1.3 blocks per game on a career-high 43.5 percent connect rate from the three-point line.

Green has carried the Warriors’ undersized frontcourt this season. Thus, Golden State will greatly miss his rim protection, on-ball switching, and playmaking both in the half-court and open court should he be ruled out ahead of the opening tip.

Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski & De’Anthony Melton are hoping for efficient outings against the Cavs

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Podziemski is currently averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and four assists per game. His numbers are a near-carbon copy of the peripherals he boasted in his rookie season last year, but he’s getting his points on an inefficient 37.8 percent shooting from the field and 18.2 percent clip from distance.

As for Melton, the seven-year veteran has missed the Warriors’ last five games and is currently putting up 6.3 points and 2.7 assists per night. He once scored in double figures, posting 11 points and four assists in Golden State’s season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, but did so on 36.4 percent shooting from the floor and 25 percent connection from long range.

Both stars will look to make a statement headlined by efficient marksmanship should they take the floor against Cleveland.