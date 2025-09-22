Warriors could address need for center with proven vet

A new look at the Golden State Warriors’ paradigm at center sees them strive to bring in a longtime foe.

Tristan Thompson is a name for the Warriors to chase

Tristan Thompson is an unrestricted free agent. Thompson played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024-25.

The former No. 4 overall pick posted a 22.1 percent rebounding percentage in that campaign. That was the best average of Thompson’s tenure in the league. He did so in reduced minutes.

Nevertheless, the 13-year veteran brings tenacity to the glass that Golden State can use in the new season. Thompson can make them an even better rebounding team in 2025-26, seeing that they were among the five best units in that field in 2024-25.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Is Thompson a strong free agent for Warriors?

Having made $3.3 million in the campaign that just ended, the Toronto native can be signed in a like range by Golden State. Thompson would join Quinten Post as the only true centers on the team.

The Warriors have cap flexibility at their disposal. Thus, Golden State could battle with a playoff-proven big man in 2025-26.