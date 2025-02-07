Warriors could add major boost to bench with two-way star buyout candidates

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could replenish the second-unit losses they suffered in their blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler by keeping tabs on a pair of buyout candidates.

Warriors could come away with an elite bench point guard

Part of the reason why the Warriors traded for Dennis Schroder midseason was to add more playmaking to their offense. The Schroder experiment was not as fruitful as anticipated, and with him, as well as Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III having been dealt away, Golden State could look at Washington Wizards point guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon should they hit the open market.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey labeled both floor generals as top buyout candidates this winter, and said this first about Smart:

“Additionally, the Wizards already have a veteran ball handler in Malcolm Brogdon on their roster, so they likely have to choose between keeping one or the other on their roster,” Tansey wrote

“Smart would provide value as a backup ball-handler for a few contenders. Golden State comes to mind as a fit since it just shipped away Dennis Schroder.”

Warriors could improve even more defensively with Smart

Reeling in Butler gifted the Warriors with a five-time All-Defensive Second Team honoree. Smart could bring his defensive prowess and history as the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year to a Warriors bench that could greatly use it.

Golden State lacks edge and firepower at the moment. The Oklahoma State product brings intensity, 1.5 three-pointers made per game, and strong distributing skills to the floor. A mix of those intangible and skilled qualities would be just what the doctor ordered for the Dubs as they look to re-enter the championship mix.

Warriors could benefit from Brogdon’s all-around strength

As for Brogdon, the Virginia product would also fit the Warriors’ mold. He is a former 50-40-90 club entrant in 2019 and averages 13.1 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game for the Wizards on the campaign. Brogdon also has ample playoff experience to his name.

The former 2023 Sixth Man of the Year is an excellent second-unit option whose elite shooting, ability to facilitate out of the pick-and-roll and play off the ball, and defensive stoutness would enhance Golden State’s attack.