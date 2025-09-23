Warriors could add Cavs center to trade watch in 2025-26

Larry Nance Jr. to the Golden State Warriors? Nance Jr., center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is a player that the Warriors could strive for in 2025-26.

The Wyoming product is a great insurance big man the Dubs have been without with their lineup.

Warriors could make a move for Larry Nance Jr.

Al Horford is all but in with Golden State in free agency this summer. They need another veteran big man for their young lineup.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nance Jr. plays a well-rounded game. The 10-year veteran is strong when making plays for teammates off the catch at the free-throw line as well as when seeking to score. He also dials in looks from inside.

In 2024-25, Nance Jr. made 51.6 percent of his field goals as well as 44.7 percent of his three-pointers. He also brought in 4.3 rebounds every contest with the Atlanta Hawks.

How Nance Jr. can work well in the Golden State

In what will be his age-33 campaign, the big man will bring to the floor a skillset that Golden State head coach Steve Kerr desires in every season at the position. Nance Jr. can find the open man when a new defender is drawn out of screens.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Leaners, hooks, as well as offensive rebounding are all what the second-generation big man does best with the ball in his hands. Nance Jr. also plays well on the other side of the floor.

Thus, the Warriors could look to absorb his contract. Doing so could serve them well for what they hope will be a run to the Finals.