Warriors convert star rookie’s two-way contract to standard deal

The Golden State Warriors have seen enough from Quinten Post and rewarded him for his strong play of late.
Warriors give Quinten Post a full-time roster spot
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors gave their promising rookie center an upgraded deal on Friday (h/t NBC Sports’ Ali Thanawalla):
“The Golden State Warriors are converting two-way 7-footer Quinten Post to a two-year standard NBA contract, George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN. Post has emerged as a rotation C for Warriors, averaging 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds over last 10 games,” Charania published on X.
Post has stepped up in recent weeks
Post has made his bones in Golden State’s rotation since receiving a bump in minutes on Jan. 20. From then until now, the Boston College product has put forth three double-digit scoring performances, highlighted by his 20-point onslaught against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 23. In that game, he shot 7-12 from the field and 5-10 from the three-point line.
The Dutch big man has impressed with his ability to space the floor, execute out of the pick-and-pop, and make the right reads with the ball in his hands. While not an athletic marvel, Post’s versatile game and IQ make him a piece that could become a fixture in their rotation moving forward.
Post will vie for consistent time alongside fellow Warriors centers Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis. His leg up over both of those centers in the outside shooting department, as seen by his 36.2 percent clip from deep, will make him a flex option for head coach Steve Kerr to deploy when in need of a three-point punch.