Warriors center keying in on major facet to improve in 2025-26

Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post is ready to dial in pertaining to a pair of crucial parts of his game.

Warriors: Quinten Post desires change to his game’s fabric

Per The Mercury News’ Joseph Dycus, Post is working to perfect his defensive poise as well as playmaking, as NBC Sports Bay Area’s Taylor Wirth made note of:

“A big part for next year is guarding without fouling. I fouled too much, especially in situations where it wasn’t necessary, where I could just use my size to wall up and make guys take hard shots,” Post said before addressing the other side of the floor.

“On the (screen and) roll, being able to pass in those short-roll situations, and also finish versus smaller defenders is something I have worked on,” he stated.

Warriors need another center to do what Post desires

Post committed two fouls per game in 16.3 minutes of playing time in 2024-25. The 7-foot big man will make more sound reads should he limit leaving his feet inside.

Golden State can win more games with a versatile center in Post who can team up with Stephen Curry in setting picks. With the way that Golden State’s head coach Steve Kerr calls for off-ball movement, Post can find players making a beeline for the rim, or cash in floaters with ease.

The former second-round pick shows great awareness with the way he’s approaching the growth of his game. Those improvements will help Post’s individually as well as the team.