Warriors expected to sign Al Horford as their starting center

Greener pastures are on the horizon for the Golden State Warriors as clarity begins to emerge regarding their roster.



According to ESPN insider Anthony Slater, the Warriors plan to sign Al Horford as their starting center once the Jonathan Kuminga situation is resolved.



This official report comes just weeks before training camp, following over 60 days of speculation about Horford potentially joining the team.



The veterans in Golden State have demonstrated patience throughout this process, as they have been aware of the developments all along.

Horford will be the Warriors’ starting center

Horford’s role with the Warriors will be crucial to the team’s game plan.



The 39-year-old center shot 36% from beyond the arc last season, averaging five attempts per game.



This drop in shooting percentage can be attributed to limited spacing, as in 2023, Horford had the same number of attempts but shot an impressive 44% from three.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

His addition will bring a calculated infusion of high-IQ basketball to Steve Kerr’s motion offense.



Horford is one of only four active players with over 1,000 blocks and 750 three-pointers, making him an ideal fit for the Warriors’ system.



His versatility will enhance the team’s performance, creating crucial spacing that will pull rim protectors away from Stephen Curry’s gravity-defying drives and exceptional off-ball movement.



Last season, the Warriors ranked second in the league for three-point attempts per game, just behind Horford’s former team, the Boston Celtics.

Ring 5 loading

Defensively, the Warriors, who boasted the seventh-best defensive rating in the league last season, will gain a net positive player in Horford, as well as a reliable passer.



The veteran has had four seasons where he averaged over four assists per game, including an impressive five assists per game during the 2017 season.



Limiting Horford to 25-28 minutes per game might be the best approach to ensure that he maintains fresh legs heading into the postseason.



His addition signals that the Warriors’ quest for another championship is not over, and a new opportunity for a title may be on the horizon.