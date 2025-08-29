Warriors can snag underrated center in free agency

What’s stopping the Golden State Warriors from making a play for Bol Bol?

Warriors could add valuable size with Bol Bol

Bol stands out among the remaining unrestricted free agents this summer. The Oregon product scored 6.8 points in only 12.4 minutes per game for the Phoenix Suns last season.

Though he hasn’t found a permanent NBA home in his young career, nor been given playing time in line with his potential as an up-and-coming contributor, Bol has a unique skill set that can be serviceable to Golden State off the bench.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Warriors: Bol is still worth a shot

Bol is a capable outside shooter who made 0.9 threes per game last season. The Sudanese big man also shoots 54.5 percent from the field for his career.

The Warriors need more size in the interior. Quinten Post is their only player who stands above 6’9. The 7-3 Bol would be Golden State’s tallest player in the event he were signed.

Concerns over his weight exist, as well as his consistency. Nevertheless, Bol has yet to play for a championship organization. The right coaching could allow the stellar talent he displayed in college to burgeon.

Golden State would have little to lose by taking a low-risk chance on Bol. It could equip them with a player who can make a difference should his number be called in the event of injuries taking place.