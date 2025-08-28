Warriors young forward can’t find a clear role behind Jimmy Butler

In an unprecedented offseason for the Golden State Warriors, there continues to be no finalized deal for 22-year-old Jonathan Kuminga.



The Warriors’ acquisition of Jimmy Butler on February 6, 2025, significantly altered Kuminga’s trajectory and highlighted his weaknesses. Butler became a substantial contributor to the Warriors’ success, with the team going 13-2 during Kuminga’s absence due to an ankle sprain.

Kuminga has all the potential in the world

Kuminga, drafted seventh overall in 2021, was envisioned as a cornerstone of the franchise, relying on his raw talent and elite athleticism.



However, after playing only 13 games with the G-League Ignite, he found the transition to the NBA challenging.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Throughout his rookie season, he was given limited opportunities and had to compete for minutes behind stars like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and now Butler. Since Butler’s arrival, Kuminga’s role has diminished, as Coach Steve Kerr has prioritized lineups that maximize Butler’s impact, often leaving Kuminga out of the rotation.

Kuminga has rejected multiple offers, including a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option, in favor of pursuing a player-friendly contract that signals his long-term value. According to ESPN, Kuminga’s camp has explored sign-and-trade options with teams like the Suns and Kings.



However, the Warriors, leveraging Kuminga’s restricted free agency, have resisted trades, valuing his potential and trade value while focusing on their championship window.

The Warriors failed Kuminga; now he has all the leverage

The Warriors’ “two-timelines” approach—balancing veteran stars with young talent—has faltered.



The front office has ignored its failures following the Warriors’ NBA championship win in 2022, which may have boosted the ego of owner Joe Lacob, who engineered this two-timeline strategy.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Kuminga’s raw talent does not fit Kerr’s system, in contrast to Paul George’s smoother integration in Indiana, as noted by an NBA executive. Although Kuminga’s situation bears some resemblance to George’s early career, he is now entering year four, and significant gaps in his game impede winning basketball.

It is important to note that the blame for Kuminga’s lack of growth does not rest solely on his shoulders. A front office unwilling to make adjustments and a head coach who has not committed to Kuminga’s potential from day one have contributed to the current situation.