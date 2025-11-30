The Golden State Warriors’ lack of depth and consistency has been quietly improved with the additions of De’Anthony Melton and Seth Curry.



Melton, returning from a torn left ACL last season, has fully participated in Warriors’ practices and scrimmages, while Seth was waived prior to this season due to financial constraints but is now rejoining the Warriors for the rest of the season.



Golden State’ s guard depth just raised the bar and will provide much-needed poise and veteran presence to the rotation.

Melton looks to pick up where he left off in Golden State

A relatively small sample size last season, but the Warriors were 4-2 with Melton, who averaged 10.3 points and 1.2 steals while shooting 37. 1% from three on 5.8 attempts.



He immediately upgraded the Warriors’ perimeter defense with his ability to hound ball handlers, force turnovers, and guard multiple positions.



This enhances the Warriors’ bench by allowing much more two-way balance in the non-Steph Curry minutes.



The transition from starters to bench is also now more fluid, as Melton can fit right into either lineup.



A solid playmaker with legitimate catch-and-shoot abilities makes him integral to the Warriors making a strong run this season.



Splash Bros. 2.0

Seth is the younger brother of Stephen Curry, and one thing that family has is the ability to shoot.



Seth brings a reliable shooting stroke and floor spacing, maximizing lanes for players like Jonathan Kuminga and Jimmy Butler.



He is one of the most efficient snipers in NBA history, with averages of 45% last season from downtown.



With increased minutes, Curry has peaked at 15 points per game on 42% from three on 5.8 attempts.



Sharing the floor with his brother Stephen will create defensive nightmares, as both players must be respected on the perimeter, leading to mismatches that the Warriors’ versatility can exploit.



The Warriors expected to be active this trade deadline

For a season to start the way it did in Golden State, things are beginning to look up.



Steph will be back on the upcoming road trip, and it’ s not far-fetched to believe that both Melton and Seth will be joining him.



This influx of talent means high-quality play from the guard depth because, as the trade deadline approaches, moves will need to be made to acquire volume scoring talent, and with a loaded depth chart of guards, changes could be on the horizon for the Warriors.