In expected fashion, the Golden State Warriors secured a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.



They won the turnover battle and executed at an extremely high level down the stretch as Jimmy Butler led the Warriors to a win with 24 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists.



Jonathan Kuminga returned to the lineup for the Warriors, and Gary Payton II had his best outing of the season.



The supporting cast stepped up significantly for the Warriors and will look to continue this momentum to close out their home stand.

The biggest key to victory for Golden State

Turnovers have been the Warriors’ biggest challenge this season.



It’s been an issue throughout the entire ‘Stephen Curry era,’ but it was much easier to mask when the talent level outweighed the team’s flaws.

The Warriors are not as strong a unit from top to bottom to afford careless ball handling.



Head coach Steve Kerr discussed this before the game against New Orleans, saying, “If there’s one thing that is keeping us from winning more games, it’s the turnovers. Make no mistake.”

A disciplined Warriors squad is a dangerous one

It was a pair of Kuminga triples and some stellar defense down the stretch from Draymond Green that ultimately sealed the game for the Warriors.



In 19 minutes, Kuminga scored 10 points and added two assists as the Warriors slowly ramp him up during his return, while Draymond played brilliant defense on Zion Williamson to prevent any momentum shift down the stretch, limiting the former No. 1 pick to 1-for-3 shooting in the fourth quarter.

At 35 years old, Green’s longevity often goes unmentioned, but he is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer still performing at a very high level.

GPII had his best game of the season in this victory, reminding fans and analysts alike why the Warriors were eager to bring him back.



He went 100% in the second quarter, scoring 12 points, followed by a strong seven points and five rebounds in the fourth.



GPII was crucial in pushing the pace, hitting timely threes, and staying connected on the floor with his selflessness.

The best has yet to come

The Warriors managed to withstand runs and stayed poised even as the Pelicans frequently got to the free throw line.



They understood the game plan and executed it brilliantly.



If they can sustain this level of discipline, a turning point may be on the horizon.



De’Anthony Melton is expected back soon, Kuminga has returned, and the much-anticipated signing of Seth Curry appears to be a bright spot after a long start to this NBA season.



On Tuesday night, the Warriors will face the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, aiming to make a statement against the top team in the league.