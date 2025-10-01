Warriors add new shooting guard in free agency

The Golden State Warriors have brought in yet another veteran to fortify them at guard.

Seth Curry agrees to join the Warriors

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Warriors have added Seth Curry to a one-year deal.

Curry is an 11-year veteran in the league. The younger brother of Golden State’s superstar Stephen Curry played for the Charlotte Hornets from 2023-24 into the 2024-25 campaign.

In the 2024-25 campaign, the younger Curry averaged 1.2 three-pointers every game. The undrafted off-guard played the way that Golden State needs from a scorer, shown by the 45.6 percent average from three-point range that led the league.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Seth Curry solidifies Warriors’ roster upgrades

This new roster move follows a string of veteran signings for Golden State. The Warriors added Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II.

Now, following Media Day, the team has formed a strong two-guard slot. The many questions that arose due to Brandin Podziemski, coupled with Buddy Hield’s iffy play, can be quelled with a proven playmaker in the younger Curry.

He’s been a sure featured guard with the Philadelphia 76ers as well as the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22, as well as in a reserve role. The younger Curry has advanced in age with campaign No. 12 in the league at his doorstep, yet can still score off the dribble, plus instill belief in his teammates by seeing savvy looks at the rim, as his 47.8 percent field goal rate in 2024-25 proves.

The younger Curry will battle with Podziemski, Hield, Melton, and Moses Moody for time at the two. The chances of him winning their primary two-guard role next to his brother are real, as the chance to prove that will be in place in the preseason.