Takeaways from Warriors’ preseason game against the Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors were once again on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers in their fourth preseason game.



No Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green, but Jonathan Kuminga was excellent in his minutes, while Stephen Curry appeared to be in midseason form.



Rookie Richard has been turning heads all preseason, and in his first NBA start, he took full advantage of the opportunity as the Warriors defeated the Blazers 118-111.

Kuminga set the tone for the Warriors

Kuminga’s development this offseason highlights how hard he works on his game.



Improvements that fans and coaches alike wanted to see from him are now part of his game almost seamlessly.



Against a much more physical and imposing Blazers team, Kuminga set the tone.



In his 18 minutes, he scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds, and added four assists. The most impactful were his rebounds and transition plays.

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kuminga’s best attribute is when he’s going downhill, and as his decision-making improves, his playmaking and scoring opportunities will also increase by making the game easier.



Kuminga was ejected after a missed call that infuriated him, and he made contact with an official.



Head Coach Steve Kerr loved everything he saw from Kuminga during this game, even defending his actions, stating, “I love the way he played. I love the fire. The passion. I don’t mind the ejection at all. I kind of liked it, actually.”

A new version of Curry may be unlocked this season

In Year 17, there is still no slowing down for the greatest point guard of all time.



Curry finished with 28 points in 27 minutes, shooting 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.



There’s a new rule that now bans defenders from hitting a shooter’s hand before or after the ball is released, something Curry has been lobbying for some time, especially since he doesn’t get the calls on drives he deserves.

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

He ranked in the top 15 in drives per game last season but only shot 4.3 free throws per contest.



Being touted as the “high five rule” might unlock the scariest version of Curry for opposing defenses, demanding immense discipline to avoid hitting the shooter’s hand or letting the greatest shooter ever let it fly and live with the consequences.

Warriors struck gold in the draft yet again

The Warriors may have found gold in the draft once again, as second-round pick Will Richard had his best game of this preseason when inserted into the starting lineup.



Richard finished with 13 points and six rebounds while making three threes on an impressive 74% true shooting percentage.



What’s most intriguing about Richard is his versatility on both ends of the floor, from staying in front of his man to making the right plays and executing consistently on offense.



Two of his threes were assisted by Curry, signaling that the moment isn’t too big for him, and he can be trusted playing with high-caliber teammates.



Head coach Kerr spoke very highly of Richard, saying, “I won’t hesitate to put him out there (in the regular season). I have that much confidence in him already.”

Hard-fought victory

The Warriors were down 18 points in this game, but a 24-7 run to close the first half and a 13-0 run in the third quarter demoralized the Blazers, which was evident in their lack of rhythm down the stretch.



The veteran presence made all the difference for Golden State in mounting a comeback.



With Horford and Curry in mentor roles, it was a tough but great win that builds confidence heading into the regular season.