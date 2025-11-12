A humbling defeat for the Golden State Warriors as they lost by 24 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder.



This 126–102 loss revealed glaring issues on both ends of the floor and in post-game comments, which, regardless of hearing only 12 games, have sounded alarms for fans and analysts alike.



This wasn’t just a bad night; it was a clear sign of low buy-in, poor communication, and a lack of defensive prowess.



Despite being shorthanded, the Thunder dominated an inept Golden State team.

OKC is miles ahead of the Warriors

OKC shot 50.6% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, playing with purpose throughout the game.



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander proved why he’s one of the best players in the league, carving up Golden State with a 28-point, 11-assist masterclass.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Chet Holmgren dominated on both ends, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds.



It was a nearly flawless performance from the Thunder.

The Warriors are much worse than projected

What’s most concerning for the Warriors is their lack of urgency on both ends.



Defensive lapses have become habitual, and a starting lineup with three non-shooters is a recipe for disaster—especially when the same predictable approach is used every game.



The Warriors look disconnected so early in the season, which is a poor sign.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It’s a troubling trend for the future of this veteran team.



Until they commit to effort, accountability, and team defense, they’ll continue to be prey for young, hungry teams like Oklahoma City, which showed what true camaraderie and collective focus can achieve.



The Warriors aren’t just losing games—they’re losing their identity.