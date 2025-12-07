In a major upset, the Golden State Warriors secured a huge victory by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Pat Spencer delivered his best performance yet, probing the defense for weaknesses while fundamentally attacking gaps in coverage and consistently making smart reads.



Spencer’s ability to switch between scorer and facilitator kept Cleveland off balance, especially in the second half, as the Warriors maintained control of the game and never slowed down.



This is clearly no flash in the pan.



Spencer’s last three games have been outstanding, and his development has become one of the season’s most encouraging storylines.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Spencer shines in his first career start

With a victory in his first career start, Spencer finished with 19 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.



The greatest lacrosse player to ever play in the NBA has taken the league by storm, with fans and analysts alike stunned by Spencer’s progress, confidence, and determination to become the player he is today—an essential part of the Warriors.



Aside from stars like Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry, Spencer has proved to be the next best playmaker, and the gap between him and the next closest is quite noticeable.



That’s exactly what the Warriors have needed all season, but it wasn’t until recently that head coach Steve Kerr and the coaching staff recognized just how good Pat really is.



Kerr mentioned in the postgame, “His coach realized that Pat is that mother fu****. That became clear.”



It took him long enough to see that the answer to many of the Warriors’ offensive issues was right in front of him.



Spencer can attack downhill, doesn’t settle for bad shots, and rarely turns the ball over—many elements of his game are winning basketball, which translated into a huge win for the Warriors.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Post should be starting center for the Warriors

Another bright spot in this victory was Quinten Post’s play.



Starting Draymond at the five takes a toll on the legendary defender, so Spencer’s defensive presence and energy against Evan Mobley was very promising for making Post the Warriors’ starting center.



Post excelled in drop schemes, absorbing drives, and contesting shots in the paint. His timing as a help defender has improved significantly, along with his quickness.



The biggest sign of this is his ability to guard without fouling, making him a more reliable part of the team’s game plan.



Besides his improved defense, Post’s ability to stretch the floor is a big asset for Golden State when he’s paired with Butler and Curry.



Stretching the floor is his signature move, and he showed his entire skill set with 12 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks against the Cavaliers.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Golden State has one of the best defenses in the NBA

This win also confirmed the Warriors’ status as one of the top five defenses in the NBA.



Holding the Cavaliers to just 36 points in the first half, the Warriors never eased up defensively.



This might seem like a major upset, but the Warriors were simply hungrier.



A rotation of misfits all eager to establish themselves—willing to minimize mistakes, stay disciplined, and gain confidence—proved that their offense didn’t need to be explosive when their defense was playing so well.



This shows a team that is discovering sustainable winning habits.