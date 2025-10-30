Preview of Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Golden State Warriors begin a demanding road trip, with 10 of their next 12 games on the road, starting at the Fiserv Forum to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.



The Warriors’ highly efficient offense, led by Stephen Curry, and their strong team defense will have their hands full stopping the Bucks’ superstar.



Golden State currently holds the betting odds at -152, but after Milwaukee’s comeback win over the Knicks—led by 37 points from Antetokounmpo—one should not overlook the capabilities of the two-time MVP.

Bucks have been very impressive to start the season

The Bucks have a notable size advantage over Golden State.



Containing Giannis is the primary game plan, but Milwaukee’s role players have also performed well in recent games.

Former Warrior Ryan Rollins scored 25 points in their latest win against the Knicks, while Myles Turner has averaged 15.75 points in his last four matchups versus Golden State.



Fan favorite Bobby Portis will be motivated facing Draymond Green, and sharpshooter AJ Green cannot be left open.



The Bucks are better than many expected, and the Warriors will need an edge against the always dominant Antetokounmpo.

Golden State are prepared to take the league by storm

Golden State must leverage their speed and basketball IQ to set the tone.



The Warriors might hold the mental advantage, as the Curry-Butler duo ranks among the league’s top scoring pairs, and Jonathan Kuminga’s rising star has taken the league by storm.



It seems the young forward tries to prove himself every game—making smart plays and grabbing an impressive 7.4 rebounds per game.



Securing second-chance points will be vital against Milwaukee’s length, and Kuminga will be key in this area.



Golden State must prevent the Bucks from slowing the game, with Draymond Green crucial at both ends, leading with his stellar start to the season—7.2 assists per game and a 45% shooting mark from three on four attempts.

Warriors have the keys to get the job done tonight

In this matchup, the combination of basketball IQ, the pace of play, and depth favors Golden State.



When the Warriors are firing on all cylinders, they are the more complete team.



However, this tough road test is exactly what they need to test their discipline and championship resolve.



Moses Moody is questionable with a sore thumb—proper caution due to offseason surgery—and Antetokounmpo is probable with a strained left knee.

Prediction: Warriors 125, Bucks 112.