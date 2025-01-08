Latest injury to Warriors rising star could prompt blockbuster trade with title implications

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors may have a convincing reason to move Jonathan Kuminga in a blockbuster deal that could catapult them back to being title favorites following his recent ankle injury.

Warriors can parlay injured young star to form a juggernaut

The Portland Trail Blazers are still actively shopping star forward Jerami Grant, while they’ve pulled back on testing the trade market for standout defensive center Robert Williams III with just under a month before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. Including the highly-desirable Kuminga in a trade package could land Golden State both talents and address their biggest voids at the present.

The Warriors are in great need of a third scorer to pair next to superstar Stephen Curry and former All-Star Andrew Wiggins. Grant is a sound offensive talent who has proven himself to be a 20-plus point-per-game scorer in the league and has shot over 40 percent from three-point range twice in the last three seasons. He is adroit at finding his stroke off the dribble or off the catch. Not to mention, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist is among the better perimeter defenders in the league standing at 6-7.

Robert Williams III could anchor the Warriors’ interior

Williams III would become one of the best centers to play for the Dubs in the Curry-Draymond Green era and give their ensemble an element that they have not had throughout much of that dynastic run. The Louisiana native is a great lob threat with a praiseworthy second jump who could clean the glass for the Warriors and let nothing go at the rim. He currently averages 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in only 16.5 minutes per game for Portland. He also put up 9.2 RPG and 1.9 BPG across his final two seasons with the Boston Celtics and the only two campaigns where he’s seen north of 20 minutes a night.

Seeing that Kuminga is set to miss the next three weeks, his potential return will likely come right around the time that the deadline arrives. As much as the franchise is confident in him blossoming into their next marquee star, Golden State’s front office may have a golden opportunity to take a massive leap on both ends of the floor by acquiring the Blazers’ seasoned veterans.

The biggest question is whether or not the 22-year-old will usurp Grant’s productivity in his prime. He appears to be on a trajectory that will rival it at worst, but still has holes in his game that need to be addressed, particularly pertaining to his outside shooting. Grant may have a handful of years left to play at a fringe-All-Star level, which would make a trade of this sort more than worth it.