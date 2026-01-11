The Golden State Warriors continue their home stand, looking to extend their momentum and secure a three-game winning streak as they host the Atlanta Hawks.



Over the last few games, Golden State has shown a renewed level of discipline, particularly with ball security.



Golden State ranks in the top three in the league in fewest turnovers per game over the last three outings, a trend that has stabilized their offense, allowing a more disciplined approach and greater control on both ends of the floor.



No wasted motions for this Warriors team, and that will be crucial to securing a victory over the unpredictable Atlanta Hawks.



The Hawks have a star on their hands

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Behind the rise of Jalen Johnson, the Hawks present a formidable challenge.



The fifth-year forward has shown tremendous growth, averaging career highs across the board and bringing a dynamic approach to his style of play, making him one of the most complete young stars in the league.



Johnson is averaging 23.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, serving as the engine for this Hawks team as it looks to rekindle its identity following the Trae Young trade.



Johnson will be a primary focus for the Warriors’ defense, and limiting him and controlling the tempo will be most important.



Keys to victory for Golden State

For Golden State, the key to victory will be continuing to protect the basketball.



Not only will limiting turnovers maximize their shot quality, but not allowing the Hawks to get loose with easy buckets in transition, as they feed off playing fast (ranked second in the league in pace), will be crucial.



If the Warriors turn this into a track race, they’ll be setting themselves up for Johnson to thrive in the open court.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Defending Atlanta with purpose is also a priority.



The Warriors were ranked in the top three in the league in defensive rating but have since fallen to ninth.



Top 10 isn’t bad, but top three holds the Warriors to championship standards, and that’s what matters with 43 games remaining in a wide-open West.



Prioritizing cutting off the lanes and forcing tough looks for their opponent, and, in regard to Johnson, making him a scorer rather than a facilitator, will limit the Hawks’ offensive flow.

With great depth and discipline comes great reward

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Golden State has looked tremendous as of late.

Stephen Curry is averaging 28.4 points on 41.4% from three in his last five games, but it’s been the Warriors’ depth that has made the most impressive turn in this recent string of victories.



Strong bench production, defensive intensity, and consistent execution when Curry rests will be essential to sustaining the lead and closing the game.



As long as Golden State stays disciplined, they will be positioned to keep their winning streak alive.