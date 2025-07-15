Could the Warriors make a blockbuster trade to pair LeBron James with Stephen Curry?

Recent buzz around the NBA suggests that LeBron James, now 40, has expressed a strong desire to play alongside Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.



This sentiment is reportedly mutual, as the Warriors have reached out to LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul.



After James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Lakers appear to be shifting towards a Luka Doncic-centric roster.



This shift makes a trade to the Warriors a plausible blockbuster.

LeBron’s Desire to Play with Curry

LeBron James has openly admired Stephen Curry’s game, notably praising their chemistry during the 2024 Olympics, where they led Team USA to gold under Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

As James chases a fifth championship, he views Curry’s elite shooting and off-ball movement as the perfect complement to his playmaking skills (8.2 assists per game).



Initially focused on acquiring Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have warmed to the idea of forming a historic duo with Curry and James.

Pros of LeBron Joining the Warriors

Pairing James with Curry and Draymond Green would create a dynamic, high-IQ lineup.



James’ ability to orchestrate offenses (24.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game) would thrive in Golden State’s motion-heavy system, enhancing Curry’s shooting and Green’s defensive versatility.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Their Olympic synergy suggests they could develop immediate chemistry, potentially elevating the Warriors from a second-round exit in 2025 to championship contention.



Additionally, James’ star power would significantly boost the Warriors’ global brand, attracting massive revenue.



For James, joining a contender means maximizing his final seasons by leveraging Curry’s presence to create easier scoring opportunities and further cementing his legacy with another title.

Cons of James Joining the Warriors

However, challenges remain. James’ no-trade clause requires his approval for any potential move, and his deep ties to the Lakers, where he won a championship in 2020, could lead to hesitation.



At 40, his durability is a concern, even though he missed only 12 games last season.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Warriors also face the risk of relying on aging stars—Curry (38), Butler (36), and Green (35)—which raises issues of injuries and chemistry, especially if Butler is traded to facilitate the deal.



Financially, James’ $52.6 million salary necessitates substantial matched contracts, which could deplete Golden State’s depth.



The Lakers, now building around Doncic and Deandre Ayton, may demand young assets or draft picks that the Warriors might be unwilling to give up, complicating negotiations.

Trade packages

To acquire James, the Warriors would likely need to center a trade around Jimmy Butler, whose $108 million contract over two years aligns well with James’ salary.



Additionally, a sign-and-trade involving Jonathan Kuminga could be a viable option, as Kuminga seeks a $30 million per year contract.

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This could be paired with Moses Moody and Buddy Hield to balance the financials. A 2027 first-round pick, potentially unprotected, would be appealing to the Lakers’ long-term vision.



The Warriors consider only Curry and Green as untouchables, making Butler expendable.



Furthermore, reports suggest that Kuminga expects to be traded before the February deadline, which could catalyze this entire scenario.

Stars in the Bay

LeBron James’ desire to play with Stephen Curry, now matched by the Warriors’ interest, sets the stage for a potential blockbuster trade.



The pros—creating a championship-caliber duo and enhancing marketability—are countered by cons such as James’ no-trade clause, age concerns, and potential roster depletion.



This move could redefine the NBA landscape, uniting two all-time greats in their quest for another championship.