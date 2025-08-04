Blockbuster mock trade lands Warriors $100 million Brooklyn Nets guard

Maximizing their championship window while Stephen Curry continues to play at an elite level should be the top priority for the Golden State Warriors.



Last playoffs, the Warriors upset the Houston Rockets in a grueling seven-game series that left both Curry and Butler significantly worn down going into the second round.



Acquiring a young volume scorer would solidify the Warriors’ position moving forward and add a new dimension of versatility to their offensive schemes.

Cam Thomas the answer for Golden State?

Serious speculation has emerged around the potential departure of young forward Jonathan Kuminga.



With what appears to be an irreparable shift occurring, Golden State has been actively searching for a solid return on investment in anticipation of trading Kuminga.



Similarly, the Brooklyn Nets are facing a dilemma regarding guard Cam Thomas, whose disputes with the team have led him to remove all Nets-related content from his social media.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For the Warriors, acquiring Thomas would address their need for a volume scorer to complement Stephen Curry.



Last season, Thomas averaged 24 points per game, leading the Nets in both points and assists while showcasing elite shot creation and scoring versatility.



His ability to score in bunches could enhance Curry’s off-ball movement, creating a dynamic backcourt.



A third team may need to be involved to facilitate this trade, but it could provide immediate impact and long-term potential.



While Golden State would strengthen its offense, they risk Kuminga meeting his full potential on a new team.



The success of this deal depends on Thomas’s fit within the Warriors and Kuminga’s development in Brooklyn.



This mock trade underscores the evolving dynamics of the NBA, where teams are prioritizing depth across their rosters rather than focusing solely on star players.

Thomas’ woes may be improved with the Warriors

The fact that the Nets only offered Thomas a two-year, $28 million deal suggests there are limitations beyond his remarkable offensive abilities.



Throughout his career, Thomas has been regarded as a below-average defender.



At 6-foot-3, he struggles to contain quicker guards, often becoming a target for opposing offenses.



The silver lining is that defense is largely about effort, and with the support of a team that emphasizes two-way play, such as Golden State, Thomas may improve defensively.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A change of scenery could be what Thomas needs to thrive.



With the chance to step away from poor defensive instincts, he could focus on earning a contract he feels reflects his worth.



League executives have noted that his lack of defensive upside has been a concern, but his offensive skill set is undeniable.



Playing alongside a veteran like Draymond Green may provide vital mentorship and rejuvenation for the young guard at this pivotal stage of his career.