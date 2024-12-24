What Joe Ross brings to Phillies’ rotation after offseason signing

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies took another step toward rounding out their rotation on Monday.

Phillies supplement rotation with Joe Ross signing

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Corey Seidman relayed a report from the Athletic which revealed that the Phillies came to terms with Joe Ross to join their ranks for the 2025 campaign, saying this:

“Their rotation is now full with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Luzardo, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez, but the Phils still went and added that swingman, agreeing to a one-year contract on Monday with veteran right-hander Joe Ross,” Seidman wrote. “The deal, worth $4 million according to The Athletic, is similar to the one the Phillies signed Spencer Turnbull to last offseason.”

Ross is an eight-year MLB veteran who has put together a respectable career to date. The 31-year-old owns a career 4.19 ERA and 1.336 WHIP. Last season, Ross retired 66 batters behind a 3.77 ERA and a .333 winning percentage for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Phillies hope Ross can diversify pitching attack in 2025

The righty talent brings a balanced arsenal to the Phillies’ pitching staff. He leans on his slider and sinker, as both pitches accounted for 73.9 percent of the pitches he threw on the previous campaign. Ross also boasts a solid fastball with an average velocity of 94.8 mph from 2024.

The California native now joins an ensemble in Philadelphia led by ace Zack Wheeler, as well as other stars in Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, and the recently-acquired star lefty Jesus Luzardo. With 2024 All-Star Ranger Suarez’s status with the team still up in the air, Ross will serve as a great back-end option, either behind all five, or in contention for their fifth spot in the rotation.