Phillies add right-handed swingman for their pitching staff

The Philadelphia Phillies wanted to add some arms to their pitching staff in the postseason. In the last couple of days, they went out and brought in two valuable pitchers in starter Jesus Luzardo and swingman Joe Ross. The former landed in Philly via trade, while the latter was a free agent signing on Monday.

Phillies sign Joe Ross for the 2025 season

The Phillies announced via X that they had agreed to terms on a contract with Ross:

“The Phillies have agreed to terms on a contract for the 2025 season with RHP Joe Ross. To make room for Ross on the 40-man roster, RHP José Cuas has been designated for assignment,” the team wrote.

Ross posted a solid 3.77 ERA in 74 innings last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, starting 10 games and entering 15 as a reliever. Logic indicates that Ross will be in the bullpen because the Phillies already have Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Luzardo, Christopher Sanchez, Ranger Suárez, and Andrew Painter in the mix for rotation spots.

Ross could potentially thrive in the Phillies bullpen

That’s not an issue, though: in fact, it was in the bullpen where Ross really shined in 2024. He posted a 4.98 ERA as a starter, but the number went down to an incredible 1.67 as a member of the Brewers relief corps.

He also posted a 2.81 ERA after the All-Star break. With a firm role and once he got into a groove, Ross was magnificent for the Brew Crew and the Phillies hope he can replicate that success in Philadelphia.

For his career, the talented 31-year-old boasts a 4.19 ERA between the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee. He already knows what is like to win a World Series ring with the Nats in 2019, and the Phillies would love it if he experiences that again with them in 2025. The Phillies needed good relievers, and they got a very solid one in Ross without spending too much money.