Phillies urged to trade for veteran hurler for rotation support

The Philadelphia Phillies were recently prodded to make a trade for a veteran pitcher for rotation support in 2025.

Phillies linked to Cardinals RHP Erick Fedde in mock trade

Newsweek’s Drew VonScio proposed that the Phillies should look to trade for St. Louis Cardinals righty Erick Fedde. He cited All-Star Ranger Suarez’s back injury, as well as not rushing top prospect Andrew Painter’s call-up, as catalysts for Philadelphia to consider Fedde.

The 32-year-old boasted a 3.30 ERA along with 154 strikeouts in 2024. He’s an seasoned talent with seven years of experience in the MLB.

The Phillies could get a considerable boost from Fedde

Fedde would be a strong fifth option for the Phillies’ rotation. Philadelphia will see Taijuan Walker occupy their fifth and final starting spot in 2025 in Suarez’s stead.

Though, Walker struggled mightily in 2024 — his worst season by far in the big leagues. Fedde would ensure that the Phillies would have a consistent option to lean on through the early portion of the campaign.

The Nevada native is owed $7.5 million for the 2025 campaign. Fedde will hit unrestricted free agency come season’s end. Thus, he’d be a valuable addition for the Phillies at a reasonable price.