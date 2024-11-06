Phillies trade Triple-A pitcher to Tigers for cash

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have added to their pitching ranks via trade amid the 2024 MLB free agency getting underway.

Phillies trade for Tigers’ minor league RHP

According to Destiny Lugardo of Phillies Nation, Philadelphia acquired Detroit Tigers Triple-A righty reliever Devin Sweet on Tuesday:

“Right-handed pitcher Devin Sweet was acquired from the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations. He was added to the 40-man roster,” Lugardo wrote.

Devin Sweet will look to amplify the Phillies’ bullpen next season

Sweet, 28, owns a 9-6 record with a 3.91 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 52 games played in 2024, four of which he’s started for the Toledo Mud Hens. The North Carolina native has been in the minor league system since 2018. He last saw action in the Majors in 2023, where he played in 8.2 innings over seven games and struck out six behind an underwhelming 10.38 ERA.

Now, Sweet will look to carve out a role for himself in the Phillies’ bullpen for the 2025 campaign. The Phillies’ relief unit was the worst among all 12 playoff teams in 2024. They posted an inflated 11.37 ERA and 2.13 WHIP. The North Carolina Central product will aim to help Philadelphia reduce their 3.94 bullpen era for the previous regular season and position themselves for more than the 37 saves they secured, which were sixth-fewest in the big leagues.