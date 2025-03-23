Phillies superstar slugger nearing groundbreaking home run feat

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies power-hitter Kyle Schwarber is closing in on a rare home run record.

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber close to 300 career HR

According to CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry, Schwarber is on the precipice of hitting 300 career home runs. The 32-year-old has 284 career home runs to his name (h/t Philadelphia Phillies on SI’s Dylan Sanders).

Schwarber’s track record of home-run excellence suggests he will likely amass 300 HR in 2025. The two-time All-Star has hit at least 38 homers in each of the last three years.

Schwarber on pace to join illustrious company in 2025

The former 2022 NL home runs leader would become the 163rd player in MLB history to reach that total. Schwarber would also become the 11th active player to do so.

Schwarber is currently situated behind reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, who has 315 homers for his career. He’d be in the same company as seven former MVPs with the accomplishment, including teammate Bryce Harper.

Seeing that the Ohio native has played in at least 150 games in four of the last five 162-game campaigns, he figures to be healthy to log enough at bats for the Phillies in 2025 to safely reach the milestone.