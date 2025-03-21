Phillies All-Star progressing from back injury in Spring Training

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies may not have to go without their All-Star Ranger Suarez sidelined for long.

Phillies expect quick Ranger Suarez recovery from back injury

Philadelphia Phillies on SI’s Jeremy Trottier relayed a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer which revealed Phillies manager Rob Thomson’s update on Suarez’s recovery from his current back ailment:

“Suárez’s status was recently discussed by manager Rob Thomson, as he stated that the starter, “felt a lot better today [Thursday]” and that he is expected to play catch Friday, as was reported by Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer,” Trottier wrote.

Suarez’s needed at full strength after injuries in 2024

Suarez recently underwent testing for back stiffness. Another back injury limited him to 27 starts last season, while interrupting his torrid begin to the campaign.

The Venezuelan talent is a core part of Philadelphia’s rotation. His 3.46 ERA, coupled with his 145 strikeouts from 2024 will be valuable behind Phillies ace Zack Wheeler and All-Star Cristopher Sanchez next season.

Suarez nearing a return to throwing is an encouraging step in him getting back on the mound. The 29-year-old has six days until the season starts to round into shape.