Phillies planning to meet with superstar outfielder as sweepstakes heat up

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies still intend to give themselves a fighting chance to land Juan Soto in free agency. The New York Yankees star is the jackpot prize of this free agency and, despite intense competition from other contenders, the Phillies are throwing their name in the mix.

Phillies plan to meet with superstar FA slugger Juan Soto

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Phillies plan to schedule a meeting with the superstar outfielder this offseason.

Soto has already met with the New York Mets. The Phillies’ bitter National League rivals are viewed as favorites along with Soto’s former team, the New York Yankees, to sign him to a deal. The Dominican talent is expected to sign a multi-year contract north of $600 million.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Soto declined his Yankees option & will decide between a handful of suitors in free agency

As anticipated, the 26-year-old declined the $21.05 million qualifying option that the Yankees extended to him, as Heyman also revealed on Tuesday morning (h/t Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells). Recent reports also suggest that Soto may make his decision before Dec. 9.

Now that things are truly heating up, the Phillies will need to swing with full force in order to beat out a field of suitors also including the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Soto would surely strengthen Philadelphia’s chances of winning a World Series in 2025. Next to stars and former Washington Nationals teammates Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner, the Phillies could set themselves up for a dominant run over the next several years by locking him down.